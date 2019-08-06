Brac chair Sir Fazle Hasan Abed retires

Sir Fazle Hasan Abed Courtesy

Bracgoverning body elects Dr Hossain Zillur Rahman as the new chairperson for Brac; Ameerah Haq appointed as chairperson of Brac International Board

Sir Fazle Hasan Abed has retired from the post of chairperson of the governing body of Brac Bangladesh and Brac International.

Sir Fazle, who founded non-governmental organisation Brac in 1972, will be transitioning to the role of Chair Emeritus, focusing on guiding Brac’s global strategy and governance structure, says a press release issued on Tuesday night.

“For the past few years, I have put a lot of thought and preparation into planning my succession at Brac. Now, at the age of 83, I feel it is the right time for me to step down from my role as Chairperson and focus my time on guiding the future strategy of Brac,” Sir Fazle said in the statement.

Founding Brac at the age of 36, Sir Fazle served as its executive director until 2001. At the age of 65,then executive director of Brac, he retired and was elected chairperson of the Brac Bangladesh governing body.

Later, he was also elected as chairperson of the Brac International Board.

Following his retirement, the Bracgoverning body has now elected Dr Hossain Zillur Rahman as the new chairperson for Brac, and Ameerah Haq has been elected chairperson of the Brac International Board.

Dr Rahman and Ameerah Haq, and other board members, will oversee governance aspects and provide independent oversight to the executive directors of Brac Bangladesh, and Brac International, respectively.

Brac also recently appointed Asif Saleh as the new executive director of Brac Bangladesh. Dr Muhammad Musa joined as the executive director of Brac International in May 2019. Asif Saleh and Dr Musa will be in charge of all executive management and operational functions for Brac and Brac International respectively.

Brac now operates in 11 countries in Asia and Africa and has affiliate offices in the US and UK.