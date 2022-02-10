Brac Bank, MBL Asset Management sign custodial service deal

Wed Feb 9, 2022 12:00 AM Last update on: Wed Feb 9, 2022 04:51 AM
Brac Bank has signed a custodial service agreement with MBL Asset Management on Sunday to provide support for the operation of ‘Mercantile Bank Unit Fund’, a new open-ended mutual fund.
Tareq Refat Ullah Khan, deputy managing director of Brac Bank, and Mohammad Samir Uddin, chief executive officer of MBL Asset Management, signed the agreement at the former’s head office in Dhaka.
Md Jabedul Alam, head of transaction banking at Brac Bank, Md Azmul Hasan Jahid, associate relationship manager of the transaction banking unit, and Masum Ahmed, compliance officer of MBL Asset Management, were present.