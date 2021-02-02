BPL Football: Kings maintain solo lead outplaying Mohammedan 4-1

Federation Cup champions Bashundhara Kings maintained their solo lead in the 13-team Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Football outplaying Dhaka Mohammedan SC by 4-1 goals at the Shaheed Dhirendranath Dutta Stadium in Cumilla on Monday

In the match, all the five goals were scored by foreign booters– Argentine forward Raul Becerra struck twice while two Brazilian booters Robson Robinho and Jonathon Fernandes scored one goal each for the Kings while Nigerian midfielder Mohammed Abiola Nurat netted the face-saving goal for traditional black and whites Mohammedans.

Raul Oscar Becerra scored twice in the 9th and 81st minute while Robson Robinho and Jonathon Fernandes added two more goals for the Kings in the 45th and 50th minutes respectively.

Abiola Nurat netted the lone goal for the Mohammedan SC in the 22nd minute.