Bourses to remain shut until April 25 as holiday extended

The country’s two bourses will remain closed until April 25 as the government further extended the ongoing holiday to contain the spread of deadly coronavirus.

The government has further extended the ongoing shutdown until April 25 to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country.

The Ministry of Public Administration issued a circular regarding the new holidays on Friday afternoon.

Earlier on March 23, the government initially announced general holiday for all public and private offices until April 4, including weekly and special holiday.

Later the government extended the general until April 11 and on April 5 the holidays were extended until April 14 as part of its efforts to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

The trading and official activities on the Dhaka Stock Exchange will remain shut in line with the government holiday, said a DSE press release on Saturday.

The port city’s bourse, the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE), will also remain closed until April 25, said a CSE official.

