BNP’s Mirza Fakhrul says he saw Zia’s body in Dhaka

File Photo: BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir speaks to journalists after making a courtesy visit to Thakurgaon returning officer on Saturday, December 29, 2018 Focus Bangla

The senior BNP leader says in response to PM Hasina’s remarks

Dismissing Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s remark that Ziaur Rahman’s body is not there at Chandrima Udyan, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said that he saw Zia’s mortal remains in a glass box when it was flown there from Chittagong.

“I just want to give you evidence that Ziaur Rahman’s body was brought here from Chittagong. His body was exhumed from Chittagong and then the postmortem was done. Dr Tofail Ahmed conducted the postmortem and took 22 bullets out of his body,” the BNP leader told a virtual discussion on Saturday.

Later, he said, then Brigadier ASM Hannan Shah brought his body to Kurmitola in a military aircraft. “We all saw it. I was there as the private secretary to SA Bari (the then deputy prime minister). We saw his body in a glass box there.”

On Thursday, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said, “BNP engaged in fights at Chandrima Udyan. Doesn’t the BNP know that there’s no grave or body of Zia, or Zia is not there? They know it very well! If so, why do they stage the drama? Khaleda Zia is also aware of it.”

While addressing a programme virtually from her official residence Gonobhaban, Sheikh Hasina also said whether Khaleda Zia or Tarique Rahman could claim that they saw Zia’s body in the box (which was brought from Chattogram) as a bullet-hit body can easily be recognised. “No one saw it as there was no body (of Zia) in the box,” she said.

Fakhrul said the ruling party leaders are making such remarks with only a motive to distort history and divert people’s attention to a different direction from the fact that Bangladesh is being turned into a “failed” state. “This government has turned into a fraudulent one.”

He said Awami League has now become a “hollow” political party which has no politics in favour of people. “They couldn’t solve any problem of people and they couldn’t solve corona and Rohingya problems. Our children’s education is now at stake.”

The BNP leader said the economy is now in a bad shape while the government has failed to ensure the welfare of people. “They’ve destroyed all our achievements. That’s why they want to mislead people by resorting to lies.”

He urged the young generation to get united to protect the country from the ‘misrule’ of Awami League and ‘restore’ democracy.