BNP won’t accept nat’l election under AL govt or using EVM: Fakhrul

No election will be acceptable under the Awami League government, BNP General Secretary Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said today.

At the same time, use of EVM (electronic voting machine) will also not be acceptable, Fakhrul said while addressing a press conference after a meeting at BNP central office in Nayapaltan, Dhaka this afternoon.

Talking about the standing committee’s decision, Fakhrul said no election will be acceptable if all political leaders, including BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia – “implicated in politically motivated cases” – are not released and cases against them are not withdrawn, the “illegal government” does not resign, and the parliament is not dissolved.

They also demanded transfer of power to a non-partisan government and formation of a neutral Election Commission.

The government is responsible for the “abnormal” price hike of edible oil in the market, Fakhrul said, adding that the price hike decision has been taken to provide “unethical benefits” to unscrupulous traders backed by the government.

The BNP leader said few days ago the ruling party criminals attacked BNP standing committee member Khandakar Mosharraf Hossain’s house and then filed false cases against the BNP leaders and activists.

The ruling party cadres also attacked BNP and LDP leaders in Cumilla, Feni, Patuakhali, Satkhira, and Narayanganj, he said, adding, “We harshly condemned those attacks and protested the heinous attacks.”

Protesting the attacks, BNP will stage demonstration in Dhaka city on May 12 and district headquarters across the country on May 14.

On the occasion of the 41st death anniversary of the party’s founder Ziaur Rahman on May 30, various programmes have been taken up from May 29 to June 7. This includes seminars, photo exhibitions and tributes. In addition, relief will be distributed across the country on May 30, the BNP secretary general said.