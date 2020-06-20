BNP urges international community to compel Myanmar to take back Rohingyas

Staff Correspondent | New Age Jun 20,2020

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party on Friday urged the international community to compel Myanmar to take back Rohingyas to their homeland from Bangladesh and give them citizenship.

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir made the urge in a statement on the eve of the World Refugee Day to be observed across the world today.

He said that the responsibility for the survival of refugees as human beings and their living with dignity fell on the international community.

World Refugee Day is important for Bangladesh as a huge number of Rohingyas have taken shelter in the country, he said, adding that the people of Bangladesh continued helping the persecuted Rohingyas in meeting their hunger and shelter and preventing outbreak of diseases.

He urged the governments of the countries concerned to take adequate measures to save all the refugees from the clutch of COVID-19 pandemic.