BNP undermines democracy, steals votes: Quader

The BNP had snatched people’s voting rights in the past, setting records for openly stealing votes and undermining democracy, said Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader in a statement yesterday.

In response to an earlier comment made by BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Quader claimed that BNP leader Khaleda Zia was not being held by the government, but rather serving a court sentence.

He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had displayed generosity by allowing Khaleda Zia to remain at home through an executive order. Quader said BNP should have shown gratitude towards Hasina instead of expressing anger.

He said BNP is facing the consequences of engaging in wrongful politics.

“Despite being a political party in an independent country, they still hold onto the belief of subjugation. They have yet to rid themselves of the influence of Pakistan. Instead of reaching out to the people, they choose to protest at foreign embassies,” he added.

Bangladesh is an economically emerging power in the world today. BNP could never accept this achievement and prosperity of the country. BNP’s politics is full of hypocrisy and duplicity, Quader added.