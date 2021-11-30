BNP to rally tomorrow demanding Khaleda’s treatment abroad

BNP is scheduled to stage rallies tomorrow in all divisional cities, including the capital, demanding medical care of its ailing Chairperson Khaleda Zia abroad.

In Dhaka, the rally is set to begin in front of BNP’s Naya Paltan central office at 1pm, said BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

Speaking at a press briefing, he said they have received verbal permission from police to arrange the rally at Naya Paltan.

“Khaleda Zia is now at the crossroads of life and death. What her medical board said yesterday (Sunday) about her physical illness is worrying. Her life is now in great danger,” the BNP leader said.

Rizvi said it is now urgent to send the BNP chief abroad for advanced treatment in a bid to save her life.

He said there is nothing left to treat the BNP chairperson in the country for lack of necessary equipment and technology.

He said the government is not allowing Khaleda to go outside the country for treatment out of its political vengeance.

“The government is dragging Khaleda Zia towards death. Her human rights have been snatched instead of showing sympathy to her.”

The BNP leader renewed their party’s demand for letting Khaleda go abroad for treatment considering her critical physical condition.

Khaleda, a 76-year-old former prime minister, has been receiving treatment at Evercare Hospital for various health complications since November 13.

Her medical board members on Sunday said Khaleda immediately needs to go abroad for better treatment as she was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis.

On behalf of the family, Khaleda’s younger brother, Shamim Iskander, submitted an application to the Home Ministry on November 11 urging the government to allow her to go abroad for better treatment.

However, Law Minister Anisul Huq said the government will consider Khaleda Zia’s appeal if she submits a fresh petition after returning to jail.