BNP to hold grand rally at Suhrawardy Udyan on 30 March

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) will hold a grand rally in the capital’s Suhrawardy Udyan on 30 March to mark the golden jubilee of the nation’s independence.

Along with blood donation campaigning throughout the year, the party has also announced a 19-day long programme in March.

Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, a member of BNP’s standing committee, came up with this announcement on Wednesday noon at the party chairperson’s Gulshan office.

He is the convener of BNP’s national golden jubilee celebration committee of independence. A delegation team from the party will meet the inspector general of police, Benazir Ahmed, on Wednesday evening to discuss about their events.

Khandaker Mosharraf said, “We will seek assistance from the police department to ensure the security of our events. We also need the cooperation from the government side to celebrate the golden jubilee of nation’s independence.”