BNP slams PM for her Ershad-Khaleda remark

Taking a swipe at the Prime Minister for accusing Khaleda Zia of creating the scope for HM Ershad to grab power in 1982, BNP leader Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday said it is the Awami League-led government that has destroyed democracy together with Jatiya Party.

Fakhrul also accused the Prime Minister of creating a ‘domestic opposition’ in parliament, UNB reports.

“She (PM Sheikh Hasina) often makes baseless statements in parliament. The fact is that when Ershad usurped power by ousting an elected President, she (Hasina) said she was not unhappy,” he said.

Talking to reporters after placing wreaths at the grave of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman along with leaders and activists of Jatiyatabadi Mohila Dal marking its 41st founding anniversary, he further said, “She (Hasina) also later destroyed democracy and snatched people’s rights along with Ershad by making alliance with his party. Ershad was also the ‘domestic opposition leader’ of Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League.”

The BNP leader said now Raushon Ershad has been made the ‘domestic opposition’ leader following Jatiya Party Chairman HM Ershad’s death.

Taking part in discussions on the condolence motion on late opposition leader HM Ershad and others at the Jatiya Sangsad, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday alleged that Khaleda Zia paved the way for HM Ershad to take over power in 1982 and enjoyed various facilities from the former military ruler.

“Sattar (Justice Abdus Sattar) was the acting chairman of BNP. Though Begum Khaleda Zia didn’t join politics at that time, she suddenly made a statement to oust Sattar from the post of chairman. I would like to say Khaleda Zia had created the scope for Ershad to grab power in 1982,” she said.

Fakhrul alleged that the current government has kept their chairperson Khaleda Zia in jail out of its political vengeance.

He claimed that Khaleda is very sick but she is not receiving proper treatment at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University. “We hope we’ll free her from jail through a united movement and restore democracy.”

The BNP leader recalled Khaleda’s contributions to the country and democracy, and urged the country’s people to pray for her early recovery.

He also urged the leaders and activists of Mohila Dal to take a vow on their founding anniversary to free Kladeda Zia through a strong movement.