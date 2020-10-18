BNP slams EC for ‘subservient role’ in by-polls

Fakhrul also said the government is indulging in unprecedented corruption by snatching people’s rights using the state machinery.

He said the EC has been used as a government weapon to restore one-party rule by depriving people of their voting rights.

The voting in the by-polls to the Dhaka-5 and Naogaon-6 seats was held on Saturday amid various election “irregularities” and low-presence of voters.

Awami League-backed candidates were unofficially elected in the by-polls as per the results announced by the returning officers concerned.