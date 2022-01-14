BNP skips dialogues, NPP for polls-time govt with PM as head

They also called for forming the EC with honest, impartial personalities, who believe in the spirit of the Liberation War and will run the EC in an independent and neutral manner.

The NNP delegation proposed for the formation of an election-time government to be comprised of the representatives of registered political parties, who believe in the spirit of Liberation War in line with Article- 56 of the Constitution, while the government will be led by prime minister.

Welcoming the NPP delegation at Bangabhaban, the president said discussion and exchange of views with the political parties would help in forming an acceptable election commission.

The head of the state said views-exchange meeting among the political parties would play a fruitful role in resolving any issue in a democracy.

President Hamid also thanked the political parties for giving their thoughtful views.