BNP rally begins in Rajshahi

BNP’s divisional rally began on Madrasa Maidan in Rajshahi city this morning.

Currently, local leaders are addressing the rally that began around 8:30am, reports our staff correspondent from the spot.

BNP activists started entering the rally venue after the police opened all the entrances at 6:00am today. Earlier, BNP leaders alleged that law enforcers did not allow their activists and supporters to enter the field till last night.

The BNP rally was scheduled to start at 2:00pm, but the rally started at 8:30am. At that time, BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia’s adviser Mizanur Rahman Minu said on loudspeakers that the central leaders will come to the stage soon.

Leaders and activists from different areas of eight districts under the division have started gathering at the rally venue in processions. As the day progresses, the number of processions on the main roads is increasing and the sound of the slogans is getting stronger as well.

Rajshahi city BNP convener Ershad Ali Isha will preside over the rally.

The field of Haji Muhammad Mohsin Government High School near the fire service intersection of the city is known as Madrasa Maidan. The site is famous for holding political meetings since the 60s.