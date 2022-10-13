BNP rally at Ctg: “BCL, Jubo League men” bar, vandalise vehicles

BNP leaders and activists today alleged that Chhatra league and Jubo League men barred BNP leaders and activists from joining the rally in Chattogram and also vandalised their vehicles.

BNP has called for a divisional rally in Chattogram today (October 12, 2022) to protest the deaths of five leaders and activists in police action; rising prices of essential commodities and to demand its chairperson Khaleda Zia’s release.

Leaders and activists from various districts started gathering the venue of the rally since morning, but they alleged that the police and members of the ruling party obstructed them from joining the rally at many places and attacked their vehicles.

BNP leaders and activists claimed that BCL and Jubo League men attacked and vandalised their vehicles on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway, leaving several leaders and activists injured.

Feni’s Daganbhuiyan Upazila BNP President Md Akbar told The Daily Star, “Chhatra League and Jubo League men attacked and vandalised seven vehicles, including mine, in front of Mirsarai Nizampur College. Our leaders and activists were injured at the time.”

However, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mirsarai Police Station, Mojibur Rahman said, “UNO and police are on the road. The allegations of vandalism are not true.”

Meanwhile, BNP leaders and activists alleged that the DB and thana police in plain clothes checked their vehicles. The party men were harassed in the name of checking the documents of the car. Most of the BNP leaders and activists could not be present at the rally venue on time. Many of the vehicles were also sent back midway, they alleged.

According to Abdul Mannan, joint-convener of the Khagrachhari Municipal Juba Dal, they were stopped by Jubo League and Chhatra League activists and police at various locations in Matiranga, Manikchhari, and Bariarhat in Mirsarai. They asked about their identity, where and why they were going.