BNP, police clash at Dhaka’s Chandrima Udyan

BNP activists and police personnel clashed at Dhaka’s Chandrima Udyan this morning, leaving several injured.

The clash started around 10:30 am when the newly formed convening committees of BNP’s Dhaka city north and south units went to place wreaths at the grave of the party’s founder Ziaur Rahman.

Both BNP and police blamed each other for the clash. Some, including police personnel, were injured as BNP activists threw brickbats at the law enforcers who charged batons and fired tear gas canisters to disperse them, witnesses said.

Photo: Rashed Shumon

Of the injured, two BNP leaders — organising secretary of BNP Tejgaon Thana Unit Moniruzzaman Tagor and former president of BNP Kamrangircahr Thana Unit Abul Kalam Azad — were rushed to Dhaka medical College Hospital with pellet injuries.

Moniruzzaman and Abul Kalam alleged that they were injured when police fired from their shotguns.

Photo: Rashed Shumon

BNP leader Amanullah Aman alleged that police stopped BNP leaders and activists when they were going to Chandrima Udyan to observe their prescheduled programme peacefully. Police chased them and fired rubber bullets, agitating the activists.

“Police attacked us without any provocation. Several persons including BNP Dhaka city north unit’s member secretary Aminul Haque were injured in the attack,” he alleged.

Jane Alam Munshi, officer-in-charge of Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station, said BNP activists attacked police out of the blue and at least seven police personnel were injured.

“We brought the situation under control later on,” he said.