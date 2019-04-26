BNP not worried over Zahidur’s oath taking: BNP

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Friday said their party is not worried over its MP Zahidur Rahman Zahid taking oath as he did it under “government pressure”, reports UNB.

“Zahidur Rahman has taken oath violating the party decision. He committed a grievous offence and we’ll surely take organisational action against him,” he said.

The BNP leader further said, “Undoubtedly, there is pressure from the government (to take oath). BNP is a party of the people. It is hardly affected by the decision of any individual or quarter. We’re not worried over this matter and there’s no indiscipline in our party.”

Fakhrul was talking to reporters after placing wreaths at BNP founder Ziaur Rahman’s grave together with leaders and activists of Jatiyatabadi Mohila Dal.

He said there had been efforts on many occasions in the past in Bangladesh to split political parties. “No one could gain anything by hatching plots to split BNP as the party has foiled such efforts and made a turnaround.”

Asked whether they are braced for split, the BNP secretary general said they are not thinking of this as they believe BNP will survive as a party of the people and will continue to play an outstanding role in favour of people.

He said their other MPs-elect did not say anything about taking oath. “Our decision not to take oath is still intact. We won’t take oath and there shouldn’t be any disagreement over it.”

Asked whether their party will write a letter to the speaker challenging the legality of Zahid’s parliament membership as a BNP MP, Fakhrul said their party standing committee will decide it.

He said the current government is trying to hang onto power by resorting to various undemocratic tricks since it is not elected with people’s votes.

The BNP leader said they are now in a movement to free Khaleda Zia from jail, and they will gradually intensify it, involving people.

BNP MP-elect Zahidur Rahman Zahid of (Thakurgaon-3) took oath as a member of the 11th Parliament on Thursday.

With Zahidur’s oath taking, 295 MPs-elect out of 300 in the 11th parliamentary polls have so far been sworn in.

Now only five BNP MPs-elect, including Fakhrul, are left to take oath. As per the constitution, they must be sworn in by 29 April if they want to remain members of the current parliament.