BNP not to join upcoming union parishad polls: Fakhrul

BNP has decided not to participate in the upcoming union parishad elections, reports UNB.

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir came up with the announcement at a press conference at party chairperson’s Gulshan office.

He said BNP standing committee took the decision at its virtual meeting on Saturday.

“We thought that at least the government would take steps for credible elections in the local government bodies and the election commission would conduct the polls in a fair manner,” he said.

“But what has so far happened in recent elections to union parishad, municipality and upazila parishad is very much frustrating. So, we’ve decided not to take part in the forthcoming UP elections,” Fakhrul said.

He said BNP had earlier joined the elections amid extreme adversities as the party believes in democracy.