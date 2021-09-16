BNP in another closed-door meeting

BNP policymakers sat in another closed-door meeting with the top leaders of the party’s associate bodies on Thursday as part of their planned series of meetings with central leaders to work out their next course of action.

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir along with the standing committee members began the meeting at 4:00pm at the party chairperson’s Gulshan office. BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman has virtually joined the meeting from London.