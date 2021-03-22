BNP eyes elements within party and alliance with suspicion

BNP is keeping an eye on a number of leaders within its own party and alliance. Reports have reached a high level in the party that there are moves to create an alternative nationalist political force outside of BNP’s main leadership. Several important leaders of BNP and the 20-party alliance are involved in this move. The government and government-backed groups are reportedly supporting this initiative from afar.

BNP is reportedly suspecting two of its vice chairmen – Hafiz Uddin Ahmed and Shawkat Mahmud – as well as top leaders of the 20-party alliance – Kalyan Party leader Syed Muhammad Ibrahim and LDP leader Oli Ahmad – to be part of the initiative.

It was after the 2018 national election that a process had been started, aiming to create a nationalist political force as an alternative to BNP, sources say. Several meetings were held in April and May 2019 to this end.

At least 40 leaders of BNP, the 20-party alliance, Jatiya Oikya Front and former DUCSU VP Nurul Huq’s Chhatra Odhikar Parishad, joined these meetings held in Bangkok and Nepal. A leader of Hefazat-e-Islam also admitted to Prothom Alo to have attended one such meeting abroad.

BNP recently issued show cause notices to Hafiz Uddin Ahmad and Shawkat Mahmud. This was reportedly instigated by these suspicions.