BNP demands withdrawal of restriction on political programmes

Expressing wonder over the Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s (DMP) instruction on avoiding political programmes between 17 March and 26 March on the occasion of the golden jubilee of independence, BNP on Monday demanded the withdrawal of such a restriction, reports UNB.

“The acting DMP commissioner’s instruction (on political programmes) has surprised us! Our programmes have no confrontation with the government’s ones,” said BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

Speaking at a press conference at BNP chairperson’s Gulshan office, he said, “We urge the DMP to withdraw its instruction and not to create any obstacle to the golden jubilee programmes of political parties and social organisations.

On Sunday, DMP acting commissioner Monirul Islam urged all political parties and socio-cultural groups to withdraw their scheduled programmes between 17 March and 26 March for successful holding of a 10-day celebration of the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence and the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.