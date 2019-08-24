BNP: August 21 grenade attack condemnable

File photo of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka tribune

Fakhrul urged Awami League not to politicize the August 21 grenade attack

Terming the August 21 grenade attack, condemnable, BNP has said remarks regarding the incident are entirely politically motivated.

“The August 21 attack is undoubtedly the most condemnable incident in Bangladesh’s history but the remarks by a government head in this regard are completely politically-motivated,” said Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

He said this while addressing the press at the party’s Naya Paltan headquarters after a meeting of BNP’s National Standing Committee on Thursday.

He hoped that the August 21 grenade attack would no longer be politicized by Awami League.

The then-BNP government brought an FBI team to investigate the attack and arrested Mufti Hannan, the senior BNP leader said.

His remarks came a day after the prime minister blamed the then-BNP-led government of perpetrating the gruesome grenade attack on an Awami League rally in 2004 at the capital’s Bangabandhu Avenue that left as many as 24 people dead and over 300 wounded.

“It was not possible to carry out such attack without patronization of the BNP-Jamaat government,” Sheikh Hasina told a memorial discussion on the 15th anniversary of the August 21 grenade attack in Dhaka on Wednesday