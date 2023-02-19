BNP announces new program for February 25

The party announced the program to realize its 10-point demand

The opposition BNP has announced another new program for February 25 on Saturday.

The party has planned to stage a road march in all districts across Bangladesh to realize a 10-point demand it announced as part of its anti-government movement.

The announcement was made via a press release issued by BNP acting office secretary Syed Imran Saleh on Saturday.

The BNP said the march program is also meant for registering the party’s protest against the rise in the prices of power, gas, and essential items, repression of the opposition, and mounting pressure on the government to release party chairperson Khaleda Zia without any condition.

On Friday, the leaders and activists of BNP’s Dhaka south and north city units brought out separate silent processions in the capital to press home the party’s 20-point demand.

The leaders and activists of BNP’s Dhaka north city started a march from Uttara to Abdullahpur around 3:35pm, while the Dhaka south city unit started a march from Motijheel to Nayabazar around 4:05 pm.

Source: Dhaka Tribune