Black money: CPD for breaking vicious circle of illicit income

Speakers at a webinar on Tuesday said only providing chance to whiten black money will not benefit the country’s economy unless the vicious circle of illicit income is broken, reports UNB.

They said revenue collection needs to be increased as the government’s expenditure rose due to COVID-19 pandemic. There is a special need for political commitment, social movement, transparency of information and political leadership to increase tax collection as a whole and ensure economic development.

Chairman of Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) professor Rehman Sobhan said that the benefits of black money whitening will discourage honest taxpayers.