BKMEA instructs garment owners to pay 60% of April wages to workers

The Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) instructed all the owners of its member factories to pay 60 percent of April wages to workers.

The instruction came out through a press release on Saturday (May 2) signed by its president AKM Selim Osman.

The press release said production of all the knitwear factories under the organisation was closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The factory owners and workers are affected by it.

In such a situation, a tripartite meeting was held between the government, factory owners and labour leaders to protect the interests of all the parties. As per the decision of the meeting, the BKMEA directed to pay 60 percent of the April salaries to the workers of all the member organisations, the press released reads.