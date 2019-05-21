Bipasha Hayat’s ‘Subconscious’ in Manhattan

Expression of all the experiences she has felt through her different senses such as touch, smell and sight is manifested in her paintings. She explained that she is not a proponent of fixating on a message in each of her artworks. Rather, she wants her paintings to be a symbol of beauty. Of all the senses, Bipasha feels that the visual capacity of humans is especially strong in leaving an impact. She feels that it is important to nurture the beauty that is inside all of us and her way of doing it is through painting.

The artist emphasises on the change of perspective that occurs in her constantly. Her journey as an artist is not separate from her journey as a human being. Just as she allows her changing philosophies to influence her subjects, in the same way, the process of bringing to life a particular theme of an artwork leaves its mark on her daily life.

When she lived in Libya, she visited the archeological remains of the Ancient Roman civilisation and the impact of those observations never left her. It led her to contemplate humanity’s existence, along with her own and the mark one leaves long after their biological life ends. Bipasha has explored the different ways she can preserve her memory. She has made use of asemic writing, a wordless open semantic form of writing which has no specific context, on glass and muslin, fragments of fabric pasted on canvas and her abstract acrylic paintings to explore these topics.

Over the expanse of her career Bipasha has delved in different art forms, namely as an actor, playwright, singer and visual artist. Even though currently all her professional energies may be consumed in visual art, she never separated herself into different versions for each field. Rather, all her work is tied together by her commitment to empathy and to forging an emotional and compassionate relationship with each subject that she works with.