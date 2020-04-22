‘Bihari Camp’ residents hit by shutdown take to the streets for food

Farid, another camp resident, said: “Our Murapara camp is not getting food from anywhere, from anyone. They just note our NID numbers in a slip, but food never comes. Our children are starving.”Rozina Akter, a protester, was angry over her children’s condition and said, “The situation is so dire that it feels like I should kill myself drinking poison. That is why we are sitting here. There is no food at home.”

“The government is not letting the children work. The police are beating us if we go outside. What will we eat then? Give us food.”

Kamal Hossain, another resident from the camp, said: “How many days can we live like this? It’s been a month of struggle. The children keep asking for food. Where will we get it? If the government cannot provide, then why did they shut everything down, why the lockdown? Why should we stay home? How can we live without food?”

Sumaiya Begum claimed: “The prime minister is surely helping out. Why isn’t aid reaching us? We will die from a lack of food, not from the coronavirus.”