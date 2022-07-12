BGB steps up surveillance to prevent rawhide smuggling to India

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has imposed high alert in border areas of Jashore to prevent possible smuggling of rawhide during Eid-ul-Azha.

Jashore BGB-49 battalion sources said they imposed restriction on the movement of rawhide-carrying vehicles in the bordering areas, including Goga, Agrabhulot, Kashipur, Rudrapur, Kayba, Putkhali, Daulatpur, Ghiba, Gatipara, Bara Anchra, Sadipur, and Raghunathpur border areas of Benapole and Sharsha, reports our Benapole correspondent.

BGB-49 Battalion Commanding Officer Lt Col Sahed Minhaz Siddiki said, “The number of BGB members has been increased at various border areas to prevent rawhide smuggling.”

“Surveillance on land and railways, including the port area has been stepped up. BGB patrols have been intensified in the border areas,” he said.

BGB members have already started patrolling along the border area, he said.

BGB also urged people living along the border to remain alert in this regard. The restriction will remain in force until further instruction.

The BGB CO said risky border areas have been identified so that no one can smuggle rawhide into India.