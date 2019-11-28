BGB on high alert in Jashore to prevent intrusion

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) remained alert along the Jashore border following a rise in intrusion of people from India through Jashore, Jhenidah and Satkhira borders, reports UNB.

Lt col Md Selim Reza, commanding officer of BGB-49 battalion, said they strengthened surveillance at some border points of Jashore district to stop illegal entry to Bangladesh.

He also said members of 15 border outposts (BOPs) are raising awareness among locals so that they inform the paramilitary force instantly if they find any intruder.

BGB members on Wednesday arrested seven people who entered Bangladesh from India through Gatipara border while 32 others were arrested while entering Bangladesh through Benapole border on Sunday.

Mentioning that trespassing along the border saw a rise, Mamun Khan, officer-in-charge of Benapole port police station, said Gatipara and Dawlatpur BGB patrol teams arrested 93 people from 20 to 27 November for entering Bangladesh from India.