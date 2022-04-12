BGB hands over body of Indian national to BSF

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) handed over the bullet-hit body of an Indian national recovered at the Lalmonirhat border to the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) this afternoon.

BSF members of Padma Camp of Coach Behar 75 BSF Battalion of West Bengal, India, received the body of Sirajul Haque from BGB members of Durgapur BOP Camp under BGB Battalion-15, said Saidul Islam, commander of Durgapur BOP camp.

The body was handed over to BSF at Durgapur Kuthibari border in Aditmari upazila in Lalmonirhat in the afternoon, the BGB camp told our Lalmonirhat correspondent.

Police from both the countries were present at the time, the official added.