BFF’s legal notice against social media trolls

The Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) has issued a legal notice against unnamed social individuals and groups who have used various platforms of social media to ridicule and criticise the game’s local governing body ahead of its elections on October 3.

The legal notice, issued by BFF’s legal adviser and Supreme Court advocate MH Tanvir, says that the activities aimed at embellishing the image of BFF started on September 9 on the comments section of a Facebook post of BFF regarding the upcoming elections.

The legal notice claims that a group of social media users have since posted distatsteful, ill-advised and humiliating comments on Facebook account of BFF while doing the same on FIFA’s official Facebook account, which is also portraying a negative image of the country to the rest of the world.

The legal notice says that if anyone or any group continue to carry out such activities in an attempt to influence the elections, actions against them under the Digital Security Act will be taken.

Copies of the legal notice have been sent to Bangladesh Police, RAB, BTRC, Dhaka’s DC and media representatives.