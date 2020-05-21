Beximco introduces remdesivir for Covid-19 treatment

After Eskayef Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Beximco Pharmaceuticals has introduced generic remdesivir for Covid-19 treatment.

“Remdesiviris to be given free of cost to government hospitals,” Nazmul Hassan, managing director of Beximco Pharmaceuticals,today announced while launching Bemsivir (the brand name for remdesivir manufactured byBeximco Pharmaceuticals).

The launching of the antiviral drug was announced at a ceremony at the health ministry in presence of Minister for Health and Family Welfare Zahid Maleque today.

While handing over the first batch of the medicine, managing director of the pharma said all government hospitals treat patients free of cost. “And therefore, we have decided to provide Bemsivir free of cost to all those severely ill patients at government hospitals.”

DGDA already granted emergency use authorisation toBeximco Pharma’s remdesivir IV injection from May 21, 2020.

Originally developed by US based Gilead Sciences, remdesivir is a direct acting antiviral drugthat inhibits viral RNA synthesis. Remdesivir is administered intravenously and is authorised forthe treatment of hospitalised patients with severe Covid-19 disease.

Beximco Pharmaceuticals said recent clinical trials have shown evidence that remdesivir helps severe Covid-19 patients recover faster. Japan Government has also granted special approval for remdesivir inemergency treatment of coronavirus.

The emergency approvals will help broaden use of remdesivir in hospitalised patients,especially in developing and least developed countries where access to breakthrough, advanced drugs remains a major challenge, said Hassan.

“This reinforces our commitment to play our partin ensuring access to breakthrough therapies despite facing many challenges amid this unprecedented pandemic,” he said.

“As a responsible company, we will continue to extend our support to thegovernment in all possible ways during this national emergency,” he added.

He said Beximco Pharma will supply Bemsivir to government designated hospitalsfor Covid-19 treatment, and it will not be available through retail pharmacies, in compliance withthe directives from Bangladesh drug regulatory authorities.

On the very first day of receiving regulatory approval, Beximco Pharma has donated large quantities of Bemsivir to Bangladesh Government for the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

Minister Zahid Maleque lauded Beximco Pharma for its initiatives during this time of pandemic.

Md Asadul Islam, secretary, Health Care Division; Md Ali Noor, secretary, Health Education and Family Welfare Division; Major General MdMahbubur Rahman, director general, Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA); Prof ABM Abdullah, personal physician to Prime Minister, and Brigadier General Md Shahidullah, director, Central Medical Stores Depot, were also present on this occasion.