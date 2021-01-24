Beximco clocks 77pc higher revenue

Beximco raked in a 77 per cent higher revenue to Tk 1,656 crore in the first half of fiscal 2020-21, thanks to an increase in the export of personal protective equipment (PPE) and face masks.

Meanwhile the profits booked were also higher by two and a half times, or 252 per cent. In figures, it is Tk 167 crore.

The local drug maker logged profits of in the last six months.

“Our revenue and profits rose mainly due to higher sales of PPE, masks and other pandemic related products. These products were sold in the USA and UK,” said Company Secretary Mohammad Asad Ullah.

“The US government took PPE from us and some other countries also took these products from Beximco,” he said.

“Our textile sector also produced higher profits in the first half,” he added.

Stocks of Beximco rose 6.72 per cent to Tk 88.90 yesterday.