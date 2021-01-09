Begum Rokeya University: The VC is there, and not there

The structure of our public universities is such that the vice chancellor is all-powerful. He is the administrative head. The university acts says the VC has to stay on the campus at all times. He is expected to resolve all problems the teachers and students face, aside from overseeing the administrative activities. Academic and administrative activities come to a standstill due to the VC’s long absence.

Since taking charge as VC of Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur, Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah has remained absent on campus. According to ‘Odhikar Suraksha Parishad’, a body of the university’s teachers and officials, out of 1,300 days, the VC went to the campus just for 200 days. The teachers and officials have been demonstrating for the last three years demanding his regular presence on campus but to no avail. On Thursday, a section of teachers placed the pro vice-chancellor Sarifa Salwa under siege for about seven hours and handed her a memorandum. Probably, this is the first ever incident of keeping the pro-VC under siege demanding VC’s presence on campus.