Begum Rokeya University student sued under DSA

A student of Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur (BRUR) was sued under the Digital Security Act (DSA) on charges of making derogatory comment about religion on his Facebook page.

Police arrested Sujan Chandra Pal (22), from his residence at Birganj village in Thakurgaon early today (September 24, 2022) before the case was filed against him as tense situation was prevailing on the university campus following his Facebook post on Friday night, said Nazmul Kadir, officer-in-charge of Tajhat Police Station.

Sujan is was a student of Bangla department of BRUR, reports our Dinajpur correspondent.

Md Kamruzzaman, another student of BRUR, filed the case with Tajhat Police Station under Rangpur Metropolitan Police this afternoon, OC Nazmul Kadir said.

The arrested student will be produced before the court later in the day, he said.

BRUR Proctor Golam Rabbai also confirmed the incident.