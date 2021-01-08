Begum Rokeya University Pro-VC confined for 7 hrs to bring VC back to campus

Teachers of Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur kept the pro vice-chancellor Sarifa Salwa under siege for about seven hours on Thursday.

A section of the teachers, under the banner of ‘Odikhar Surokka Parishad,’ confined her to a meeting room, demanding the presence of the vice chancellor Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah on campus.

The blockade was lifted the assurances were made of bringing him to the university campus. Odikhar Surokka Parishad said they went to meet the pro VC Prof Salwa at noon to press home their demands including to ensure the presence of the VC on the campus and to stop all irregularities. She had been in the syndicate meeting room at the time. The teachers went there and handed her a memorandum.