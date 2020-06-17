BD resumes int’l flights after three months

Bangladesh resumed international flight operations on a limited scale on Tuesday after suspension of almost three months due to coronavirus outbreak.

Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) Chairman Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman confirmed it in a video message.

“Air travel on international routes resumed on Tuesday after almost three months. A Qatar Airways flight landed in Dhaka from Doha with 33 transit passengers, and flew back to Doha with 274 transit travelers.”

Primarily, Qatar Airways will operate three flights a week as per schedule, and Biman Bangladesh Airlines will operate weekly one flight on Dhaka-London-Sylhet-Dhaka route, he also said.

The CAAB chairman noted that they have taken all preparations to operate the international flights as per a set of health guidelines to reduce the risk of Covid-19 infection.

On June 11, the government decided to resume Biman flight on Dhaka-London-Dhaka route, and also given permission to Qatar Airways to operate three weekly flights on Doha-Dhaka-Doha route on condition of carrying transit passengers only.

A coordination meeting was held on Monday with station managers and ground handlers of airlines to remind them that they must follow CAAB’s health guidelines for ensuring hygiene and social distancing while operating the international flights.

“Following all health guidelines depends on the passengers and the operators to make their air travel safe,” the CAAB chairman added in his message.

