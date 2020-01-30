BD economy to graduate from 40th to 26th by 2029

Bangladesh’s economy will reach to 25th position in the Economic League Table (WELT) by 2034 from current 40, says a recent report of US-based Centre for Economics and Business Research (Cebr) report.

The report also said the country will be in 30th largest economy of the world by 2024 in the WELT, outperforming the economy of Malaysia, Hong Kong and Singapore.

The global report, titled World Economic League Table (WELT) 2020, of the CEBR also says that Bangladesh’s economy will further climb from the 40th place in the World Economic League Table in 2020 and 26th by 2029.

The world economic league table with forecasts for 193 countries to 2034 was published recently.

China is predicted to become the world’s largest economy in 2033, overtaking the US with growth boosted by technology. India, on the other hand, is predicted to overtake Germany to become the world’s fourth largest economy in 2026 and overtake Japan to become the world’s third largest economy in 2034.

With a PPP adjusted GDP per capita of $5,028 in 2019, Bangladesh is a lower middle-income country, CEBR says.

Bangladesh’s economy performed well last year, recording a 7.8% growth, according to the report. The country recorded 7.9% growth in 2018.

The population increased at a rate of 1% per year since 2014. This has meant that per capita incomes have grown considerably in recent years. The government debt as a share of GDP rose to 34.6% last year. This is up from 34% in 2018.

Despite this increase, the public sector finances remain in good shape. The relatively low debt burden has provided the government with the fiscal headroom to operate a budget deficit of 4.8% in 2019.

The annual rate of GDP growth is forecast to slow to an average of 7.3% between 2020 and 2025, according to the report.

Over the subsequent nine years, Cebr forecasts that the economy will remain at this impressive rate, which will see Bangladesh climb from 40th place in the World Economic League Table in 2020 to 25th place by 2034.

China’s population is forecast to peak at 1,416.4 million in 2028 before falling to about 1 billion by 2100.

In addition, this demography means that the population is likely to age substantially as well. India’s population is expected to overtake China’s in 2027, according to the UN.

The report says they expect the trend rate of growth for China to be 5.4% annually from 2019-24 and 5.2% annually from 2024-29 and 4.3% annually from 2029-34.

On India, they expect the trend rate of growth for India to be 5.5% annually from 2019-24 and 6.1% annually from 2024-29 and 6.1% annually from 2029-34.