BCL leader goes on Facebook live during exam; Jhenaidah’s Kaliganj BCL committee dissolved

A Facebook live of Monir Hossain Shumon, general secretary of Jhenaidah’s Kaliganj upazila unit of Chhatra League, during an examination went viral on social media, drawing widespread criticism.

Monir Hossain went live during his practical exam for Bangladesh Technical Education Board’s computer office application course, which was held at Jhenaidah Polytechnic Institute on April 8, reports our local correspondent.

“We are the Chhatra League, and we are like bullets everywhere we go. I’m taking the exam while fasting, and I’m expecting an A+. I wrote MP Anar group (local Member of the Parliament from Awami League, Anwarul Azim Anar) in the slot for group name on the exam sheet,” Monir said during the Facebook live.

After that incident, the present committee of Kaliganj upazila Chhatra League has been declared dissolved. This was announced yesterday through a press release signed by BCL central committee President Al Nahian and General Secretary Lekhak Bhattacharjee.

Monir further said on Facebook live, “Our exams are going on, everyone is writing, and I am just sitting here. Everyone is writing in Bangla; I, on the other hand, am writing in English. From the exam room, I’ve always wanted to do a Facebook live. Madam, would you like to say something in my live?” – he asked the invigilator at one point.

Many people criticised the act of holding a Facebook live session from the exam hall. Later, Monir Hossain took down the video from his Facebook profile. However, many had already saved copies of the video by that point.

“I am a student of Prism Computer Training Centre,” Monir Hossain told The Daily Star when asked about the incident. “I was looking forward to the viva exam. During the exam, I did not go live. After finishing, I did a quick live. After that, I deleted it.”

MP Anwarul Azim Anar told The Daily Star, “It is appalling to sit in the examination hall and go on Facebook live. This is something no one should do. There is usually a rule prohibiting mobile phones in exam halls. But, how did he take it? I believe that the teachers are also to blame.”