BCL leader arrested over sexually harassing girl in Satkhira

Police early Saturday arrested a leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) as he is alleged to have sexually harassed a girl in Kaliganj upazila of Satkhira, reports UNB.
The arrestee was identified as Sohel Gazi, 20, son of Imadul Islam and general secretary of Bangladesh Chhatra League Varashimla union unit.
Officer-in-Charge of Kaliganj police station Delowar said locals held Sohel from victim’s house while he was sexually harassing the victim early Saturday and informed police.
Victim’s father filed a case under Women and Children Repression Prevention Act with Kaliganj police station.