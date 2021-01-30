BCB XI’s Rishad takes 5 wickets as Windies tumble for 257

Leg-spinner Rishad Hossain took five wickets against West Indies conceding 75 runs on day one of the three-day practice game at MA Aziz Stadium in Chattogram on Friday, reports UNB.

West Indies won the toss and opted to bat first. They came up with a 67-run first-wicket stand of captain Kraigg Brathwaite and John Campbell.

The stand was broken by Shahadat Hossain Dipu, who was part of Bangladesh squad of the U-19 World Cup 2020. He removed Campbell for 44 off 73 balls.