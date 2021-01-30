BCB XI’s Rishad takes 5 wickets as Windies tumble for 257

Leg-spinner Rishad Hossain took five wickets against West Indies conceding 75 runs on day one of the three-day practice game at MA Aziz Stadium in Chattogram on Friday, reports UNB.
West Indies won the toss and opted to bat first. They came up with a 67-run first-wicket stand of captain Kraigg Brathwaite and John Campbell.
The stand was broken by Shahadat Hossain Dipu, who was part of Bangladesh squad of the U-19 World Cup 2020. He removed Campbell for 44 off 73 balls.
Rishad came to the scene removing Shayne Moseley for 15 off 41 balls. While Brathwaite stood firm as the tourists lost wickets in regular intervals.
Before Brathwaite fell for 85 as the ninth wicket, West Indies lost eight wickets for 248 runs. Joshua Da Silva (20), Kyle Mayers (40) and Alzarri Joseph (25) also reached double-digit scores but failed to put up an impressive show.
West Indies ended up on 257 runs for all wickets in 79.1 overs in their first innings.
For BCB XI, Rishad bagged five wickets while Khaled Ahmed took three conceding 46 runs. Shahadat and Saif Hassan took one wicket each.
In reply, BCB XI scored 24 in eight overs without losing any wicket. Saif and Shadman Islam remained unbeaten for 15 and three respectively.
Brief score: West Indies 257/10 in 79.1 overs (Brathwaite 85, Campbell 44, Mayers 40, Joseph 25, Di Silva 25); Rishad 5/75, Khaled 3/46, Shahadat 1/29, Saif 1/26