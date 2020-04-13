BCB to aid wheelchair cricketers

BCB is set to give one-time monetary aid to 22 wheelchair cricketers of the country

Bangladesh Cricket Board [BCB] is set to give one-time monetary aid to 22 wheelchair cricketers of the country.

BCB media committee chairman Jalal Yunusinformed the media about the board’s decision to aid the cricketers following request from the wheelchair cricketers of the country.

“We have given monetary support to the wheelchair cricket associations also. They appealed to us. Many of them are from underprivileged family and are troubled due to the lockdown. We are also trying to help them, our president [Nazmul Hasan] made this decision after consulting with the directors,” Jalal informed the media.

Bangladesh wheelchair cricket captain Mohammad Mohsin thanked BCB for helping the cricketers in situation where the country in is a lockdown fighting the coronavirus pandemic. Mohsin said that the aid will help them meet daily expense of their families for some time.

“BCB is giving us Taka 10 thousand each. We haven’t received the money yet but I hope we will get it soon. Jalal Yunus sir came forward to help us. We have been largely benefited because of this. Now we can move on for some days,” Mohsin said.

BCB had earlier announced one-time monetary support to the non-contracted players that are part of this season’s Dhaka Premier League. BCB also gave one-time monetary assistance to both contractual and non-contractual women cricketers.