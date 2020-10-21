BCB President’s Cup: Mahmudullah XI beat Tamim XI

In the fiery first spell, Rubel Hossain bagged three of his four wickets in the game.

Tanzid Hasan Tamim was the first to fall when he tried to cut a delivery by Rubel but only managed to send the ball to the slip cordon where Naim Sheikh took a brilliant catch.

Abu Hider Rony removed Tamim Iqbal who had started with two fours.

After the removal of both the openers, Rubel sent back Anamul Haque Bijoy (1) and Mohammad Mithun (2) to the dressing room.