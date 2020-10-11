BCB PRESIDENT’S CUP: Mahmudullah, Kayes rebuild after flurry of wickets

Mahmudullah Riyad and Imrul Kayes took over the repair job after the Mahmudullah XI lost three early wickets in the rain-iterrupted opening match of the BCB President’s Cup after at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur today.

Mahmudullah was batting on 19 while Kayes was on 29 as the batting team reached 80 runs for three wickets in 15 overs.

Earlier, rain forced an early break only three overs into the game after

Najmul XI had won the toss and opted to field.

Liton Das and Nayeem Sheikh opened the batting for Mahmudullah XI, with Taskin Ahmed and Al Amin Hossain operating with the new ball.

The batting team lost three wickets for 21, with Liton and Nayeem falling cheaply before Mominul Haque returing for a duck. However, the experience of Mahmudullah and Kayes salvaged the situation.

Cricketers from the national team, high performance team and members of the 2019 ICC Under-19 World Cup-winning side have been divided into three teams, with Tamim XI the third team.

All seven matches of this three-team tournament will be day-night affairs. The final will be held on October 23.