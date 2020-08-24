BCB looks for batting coach for all formats

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has planned to appoint a batting coach for the national team for a long term and for all formats of cricket.

The post of the batting coach went vacant after the resignation of Neil McKenzie who was basically appointed for only limited over cricket. Even though the former South African batsman worked with the side for some Test series also, he was not a regular coach for the Tigers in this format.

McKenzie however stepped down from the post, citing family reasons as he wants to be with his wife and children during the time of coronavirus.

But with the Sri Lanka series approaching fast, BCB is also serious to appoint the successor of McKenzie as early as possible, said cricket operations chairman Akram Khan.

The board has already shortlisted some of the coaches for this post.