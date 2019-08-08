BCB interviews Domingo for head coach

A combo photo shows Bangladesh Cricket Board director Jalal Yunus (L) speaks at an office in Dhanmondi while former South African coach Russell Domingo( R ) leaves after facing an interview for the position of national cricket team head coach on Wednesday . — New Age photo

The Bangladesh Cricket Board on Wednesday interviewed former South African head coach Russell Domingo as one of their three short-listed candidates for the vacant post of national team head coach.

Domingo, who coached South African national team in between December 2012 to August 2017, arrived in Dhaka on the same day for facing the interview, held at Beximco office of BCB president Nazmul Hasan.

The BCB said it will interview two more candidates for head coach position within next three to four days before making the final decision.

The 44-year old South African, who didn’t play professional cricket but has a decent coaching career with South African national, age-level and domestic teams, offered a presentation in front of the BCB directors and gave a long-term plan till 2023 ICC World Cup in India.

BCB director and media committee chairman Jalal Younus expressed his satisfaction with Domingo’s presentation but refused to disclose the names of the remaining two short-listed candidates.

‘Russell Domingo from South Africa, he came and had his interview today [Wednesday],’ Jalal told reporters in an impromptu press conference.

‘We have one-two more coaches. We are communicating with them. Most probably, in three to four days they will also come for their interviews. We are in the process. We will not reveal the names.

‘He [Russell] gave a presentation about his vision of Bangladesh cricket. How he will deliver for us, how he will perform, we talked about all this with him. I would say he gave a satisfactory presentation.

‘He [Domingo] is a professional coach. His presentation was good. He worked in South Africa for a long time. Considering everything, he is very qualified. But we would like to think about all of them. Then we will take a decision.

‘We are quite satisfied. But this is not the end, as we said earlier there are a few others left. We will take their interviews also,’ he added.

Jalal said they are considering those coaches who have experience of working with national teams and will try to finish the interview process before the Eid-ul-Adha.

‘As I said, we have around three candidates for the head coach position. There are two left from the shortlist, they will come later. We will select the head coach from these three,’ he informed.

‘Few coaches applied who have coached outside the national team. But we didn’t consider them. We have these three in hand.

‘The three we have, all have previous experience of working for a national side. But right now I can’t disclose where they are from.

‘We will try to finish it before Eid. If we don’t manage to do so, it will continue after Eid. But as our president said earlier, we will try to finish the entire process in 10-12 days,’ he added.

The BCB earlier parted ways with the former head coach Steve Rhodes on July 7 after the World Cup and sought application for new coach on July 11.

The deadline for the application ended on July 18.

At least six national teams are now without a head coach as South Africa sacked Otis Gibson while Sri Lanka and Pakistan also parted ways with their respective head coach Chandika Hathurusinghe and Mickey Arthur and India and Afghanistan are also without a head coach.

Source: New Age.