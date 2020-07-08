BCB extends Under-19 coach Naveed’s contract

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury today informed that the board has decided to extend the contracts of Bangladesh Under-19 head coach Naveed Nawaz and strength and conditioning coach Richard Stonier.

Bangladesh Under-19 side, under the tutelage of former Sri Lankan cricketer Naveed, became world champions after beating India in the ICC Under-19 World Cup final in Potchefstroom last February.

The BCB extended Naveed’s contract till 2023 while Stonier’s contract has been extended till 2022.

The BCB CEO informed that the board had decided to extend the contracts of Under-19’s coaching staff soon after their triumph but the official announcement was delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“The Under-19 coaching staff played a vital role in their success. After we became the Under-19 World Cup champions, the board had decided to keep the coaching staff for another term. We had come to a decision about this earlier but due to the coronavirus situation we could not announce it officially.