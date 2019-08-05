BCB dismisses Sakib’s Rangpur switch

Bangladesh Cricket Board officials speak at a press conference in Mirpur on Sunday after a meeting of BPL governing council. — BCB photo

The Bangladesh Cricket Board on Sunday refused to acknowledge the recent signing of players by different Bangladesh Premier League franchise, effectively declaring Sakib al Hasan’s move to Rangpur Riders from Dhaka Dynamites illegal.

‘The BCB has not signed any agreement with anyone. So what they [the franchises] are doing it has no relationship with the BCB or BPL governing council. There is no need to acknowledge it and no need for us to discuss the matter on behalf of BCB,’ BCB director Mabubul Anam told reporters at a press conference.

The BCB made its position clear five days after Rangpur announced to secure the service of ace all-rounder Sakib much to the surprise of Dhaka Dynamites, where he played for the last three seasons.

Khulna Titans earlier said to have roped in Tamim Iqbal from Comilla Victorians, who announced to replace the left-hander with Mushfiqur Rahim. Dhaka announced to pick England player Eoin Morgan while Khulna announced they have signed Australian cricketer Shane Watson as one of their players outside draft.

The BCB, following a meeting of BPL governing council on Sunday, declared all these agreements invalid as they were yet to renew the contract with any franchise after the end of tournament’s first cycle.

The BCB in a statement also said that the 7th edition of the BPL will see an open draft or auction for listed players on all categories, including local and overseas players.

The BCB also revoked the player retention option for the next edition and said the provision would come into effect only from the 8th edition onwards.

The relevant processes, player draft or auction for holding the next edition of BPL will be set in motion after the execution of the fresh franchisee agreement or contract, said the BCB statement.

‘With the conclusion of the 6th edition of BPL T20, which was held in 2019, the first cycle of the tournament is now considered complete, which also marks the expiry of the tenure of the franchisee agreements with the respective right holders,’ said the BCB.

The board said it has now decided that the duration of the second cycle of the BPL will be for a further period of four editions, ending in the 10th edition or season.

The BCB added that it will send out immediate invitations to the teams that had participated in the 6th edition for a discussion on the issue of renewal of the franchise agreement and execution of a fresh contract subject to mutually agreeable terms and conditions.

The BCB has sought Expression of Interest from possible buyers for two franchises as Chittagong Vikings already informed that they would not continue and the Board was also ‘exploring the possibility of adding another new franchise.’

BCB official Anam said there was no guarantee they would renew agreement with all six franchises that were expected to continue.

‘It is assumed [they will continue] but there is no surety. If some default and do not make their position clear BCB won’t accept [him],’ he said.

Anam said they will decide about agreement by this month and will invite the franchises within 48 hours for discussion.

‘If both parties are satisfied only then we will continue,’ he said.

Source: New Age.