BB further relaxes loan repayments until 31 Dec

The new circular, issued by its Banking Regulation and Policy Department (BRPD), said businesses in Bangladesh were affected like other parts in the globe due to the coronavirus outbreak.

It is assumed that many loan recipients may not be able to repay their loans as per the schedule, it said.

In such a situation, there is an apprehension that the trade and businesses might be affected and the overall employment might be impeded.

Considering the situation, this was decided that the classification of any loan will remain unchanged until 31 December and will be treated as it was from 1 January, mentioned the BB circular.

But if the classification of the loan is improved, it could be upgraded by this time, it added.