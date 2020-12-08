Barishal gun down 220 in game of crazy numbers

Fortune Barishal kept their hopes of making the playoffs of Bangabandhu T20 Cup alive by chasing down a mammoth target of 221 against Minister Group Rajshahi with eight wickets in hand and 11 balls to spare in a match which saw a number of individual and collective milestones set at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur today.

The Tamim Iqbal-led side looked down and out when they conceded 220 runs, the highest total of the tournamnet by a long margin. But on a surface which had little for the bowlers and offered every bit of comfort to the batsmen, even the ones that looked haplessly out of touch turned out to wield the willow to their liking.

And there was one Parvez Hossain Emon, who enjoyed batting more than anyone else. The former under-19 batsman remained unbeaten on 100 off just 42 deliveries, smashing seven sixes and nine fours on way to becoming the second centurion of the day.

His boundary off namesake Anisul Islam Emon wrapped up the run-chase which, an hour-and-a-half ago seemed like impossible. But it did happen in the end, and so did a number of extraordinary things on a day of crazy numbers.

Despite the win, Barishal are still bottom of the table with four points, but behind Rajshahi on net run-rate. Rajshahi, though, have played a game more.

Shanto’s blitz gives Rajshahi a mammoth total: Najmul Hossain Shanto scored a blazing hundred as Minister Group Rajshahi smashed 220 for seven after being asked to bat first in this crucial encounter.

The Rajshahi captain scored 109 off 55 deliveries — the first century of the tournament, reaching the three-figure mark in 52 deliveries.

The southpaw struck 11 sixes and four fours in a blazing knock as Rajshahi, currently in fourth position on the table, punished the Barishal bowling by amassing the highest innings of the tournament, the previous highest being a couple of scores in the 170s.

Rahi goes out grimacing in pain

Earlier as the onslaught started from Shanto and the other opener, Anisul Islam Emon, the Barishal bowlers looked helpless. Their mysery was compounded when national team pacer Abu Jayed Rahi injured himself during his bowling run-up. The right-armer was the best performer till that point, conceding 11 off 2.1 overs.

Rahi looked in extreme pain and was stretchered off the pitch. However, it was later revealed that the injury might not be as bad as it initially seemed, with the team’s physio suspecting it a case of muscle cramp. The bowler was at the BCB medical room for assessment and treatment.

Rabbi’s muted celebrations after hattrick

Amid all the carnage from the Rajshahi batsmen, Barishal pacer Kamrul Islam Rabbi managed to register four wickets in the last over of the innings, including a hattrick.

The pacer conceded 10 runs in the over despite that hattrick, including that of Shanto, and his tally for the day was 4-49, which was probably the reason why Rabbi did not show any reaction after such a rare feat.

He just ran back to his run-up for the next delivery following the hattrick, being slammed for a boundary and then dismissing another one before wrapping it up by conceding a six off the last ball.

Barishal looked all at sea, conceding the highest total and all but facing elimination. But then came the onslaught from Emon and things turned around dramatically.